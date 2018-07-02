Suspected Car Burglar Shot, Killed By Police in Santa Ana - NBC Southern California
Suspected Car Burglar Shot, Killed By Police in Santa Ana

Published 2 hours ago

    A suspected car burglar was shot to death by Santa Ana police in a parking structure, authorities said Monday.

    It happened at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

    "We got a call of a guy in the parking structure breaking into cars," Bertagna said. "Officers made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

    Homicide detectives and the Orange County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting.

