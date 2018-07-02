Suspected Car Burglar Shot, Killed By Police in Santa Ana

An alleged car burglar was shot and killed by a police officer in Santa Ana. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA July 2, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A suspected car burglar was shot to death by Santa Ana police in a parking structure, authorities said Monday.

It happened at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

"We got a call of a guy in the parking structure breaking into cars," Bertagna said. "Officers made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

Homicide detectives and the Orange County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting.