Suspected Car Burglar Shot, Killed By Police in Santa Ana

A suspected car burglar was shot to death by Santa Ana police in a parking structure, authorities said Monday.
It happened at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Civic Center Drive, Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.
"We got a call of a guy in the parking structure breaking into cars," Bertagna said. "Officers made contact with the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred."
Homicide detectives and the Orange County District Attorney's office are investigating the shooting.