Suspect in Sylmar Barricaded with Child Inside

A suspect was barricaded Tuesday night in a home in Sylmar with a child inside.

Gang and narcotics investigators went to a home in the area of Polk Street and Borden Avenue about 2 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant, but the suspect was not immediately taken into custody, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The matter was deemed a barricaded suspect situation about 8 p.m. and a SWAT team was called in, Im said.

LAPD confirmed to NBC4 that a child was inside the residence as of approximately 9:40 p.m.

The suspect possibly has access to weapons, Im said.

Details about the murder for which the suspect was wanted were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.