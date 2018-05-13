Terrell Owens Donates Time for Mothers' Day

Rick Montanez reports from Koreatown for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on May 13, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

Terrell Owens will join the Hall-of-Fame in 2018 and is considered one of the best athletes to ever put on a helmet, but when Mothers' Day came about, the legendary wide receiver decided to give rather than receive.

Owens could not be with him mother on Sunday, so he decided to pay the single moms at the Alexandria House, a temporary housing organization for women and children facing homelessness, a visit.

"This day today is obviously a special day for all the moms, especially for the moms here at Alexandria House," Owens told NBC4 News.



Owens decided Mothers' Day was the perfect opportunity to deliver a few smiles and also some much-needed supplies.

"I'm here to inspire these moms, because like I said I was raised by a single mom and grandmother that raised me, just with what I was able to accomplish I drew from that strength within," Owens said.

With their words and their expressions, the residents at the Alexandria House displayed their appreciation for the star football player who notably played with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

"He brought some great gifts that will be helpful when we do get permanent housing," Alexandria House resident Jamie Niedecker said.