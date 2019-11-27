Thanksgiving Day to Feature Heavy Rain and Snow Across Southern California

Rain continues to dominate the forecast. Anthony Yanez has your First Alert Forecast on the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Published 5 hours ago)

After wet and cold weather dampened travels for people arriving and departing Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday week, Turkey Day on Thursday is forecasted to feature more intense rain and snow.

Rain fall on Thursday morning will be notably heavier and more widespread than Wednesday's rain fall, NBCLA meteorologist Anthony Yanez said.

By 6 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Malibu down to Irvine should feel the brunt of the wet system. Rain is forecasted to drench the Los Angeles area.

By 10 a.m., the storm should be more pronounced in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Similar to Wednesday, Thursday's wet weather should be far more spotty by the afternoon, with the intense portion of the storm hitting in the morning hours, Yanez said.

The mountains, however, should see consistent, heavy snow fall on Thanksgiving day. While Big Bear was under about 4 inches of snow by Wednesday evening, the forecast called for Big Bear to see anywhere from 1-3 feet of fresh powder by Thanksgiving evening.

Almost all of Southern California is expecting more than an inch of rain on Thursday, with areas expecting about an inch and a half. The Tejon Pass should see about 3-5 inches of snow on Thursday, which could complicate travel for anyone waiting to make a last minute state-length trek for Thanksgiving.

This winter storm should pass on Friday, with possibly more rain coming to Southern California over the weekend.