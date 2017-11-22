Holiday Travelers Crying Over Thousands of Gallons of Spilled Milk on 5 Freeway in Burbank - NBC Southern California
Holiday Travelers Crying Over Thousands of Gallons of Spilled Milk on 5 Freeway in Burbank

The crash left a milky sheen on the road in a construction zone Wednesday morning, when holiday travelers and weekday commuters hit the road

By Jonathan Lloyd

    Holiday traffic backed up early Wednesday on several Southern California freeways, including a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Burbank where an overturned tanker carrying milk blocked lanes.

    The crash occurred in a construction zone on the southbound side of the freeway. The tanker was carrying about 6,200 gallons of milk, which spilled across freeway lanes. 

    Lanes near Burbank Boulevard are expected to remain closed until about 9 a.m.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    Refresh this page for updates on the road closure.

    This year's Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be one of the busiest in a decade, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California. An estimated 3.87 million Southern Californians are expected to travel during the holiday weekend -- a 3.6 percent increase from last year and the highest figure since 2007. And, the vast majority of those travelers will be in cars.

    The worst traffic was expected Tuesday between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., when holiday travelers and weekday commuters are on the road at the same time, according to AAA and INRIX. Travel times were expected to more than double during that period, making it the worst time to travel to Los Angeles International Airport.

    A dive into data from traffic app Waze suggests users avoid these traffic tie-ups times. 

    • Tuesday, Nov. 21 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Nov. 22 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
    • Thursday, Nov. 23 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 24 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 25 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 26 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
    • Monday, Nov. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

    Where are all those travelers headed? San Francisco remains the most popular Thanksgiving destination for Southern Californians, followed by San Diego, Anaheim, the Grand Canyon and Santa Barbara, according to AAA.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

