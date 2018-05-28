Things to Do This Week: Jim Henson Exhibit

Jim Henson Exhibition opens: Why are there so many songs about rainbows? It's a great question, and one Kermit memorably asked, in 1979's "The Muppet Movie." But here's another: Why must we wait another minute before basking in the sheer sweetness and outright creativity of a large-scale, on-the-road exhibition devoted to the life, mind, and inspiration of the beloved puppeteer who brought Kermit to life, and so many other amazing Muppets? We won't have to wait much longer, for The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens at the Skirball Cultural Center on Friday, June 1.

Blue Star Museums program begins: Over 2,000 museums, including those places that cover science, history, nature, and art, will waive admission for military families from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day 2018. It's a program that's been around since 2010, and institutions across the United States participate. What museums are on board in our area? The Catalina Art Museum in Avalon, The Wende Museum in Culver City, and Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge are all participating, but so many others are, too. Eye the full list here.

An Evening with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The chance to learn more about the basketball legend's back story, about his time as multiple MVP in the NBA and his work writing and serving as a devoted activist for numerous causes? It's too good to miss. Head for the Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre at New Roads School on Tuesday, May 29 and take a seat as the icon chats about his new book "Growing Up On and Off the Court." There are a few ticket options, beginning $25 for a general seat, but join the reception, snag a reserved section seat and a book, too, for $95.

Rooftop Cinema Club: Head up, up, up to the top of The Montalban in Hollywood for two alfresco screenings, screenings of flicks that boast a lot of LA cred. Christopher Nolan's "Inception" rolls on Tuesday, May 29 — yep, DTLA stars in much of this brain-twisty treat — and "L.A. Confidential" goes full noir on Wednesday, May 30. No fedora is required, but you will want a ticket, so begin here before heading for Tinseltown, a few stories up, and deep into our city's fictional, sometimes surreal past.

Corpse Flower opening: You know, we can all be pokey sometimes, and not inclined to do things when other people want them done. Such is the case with the tall and rare "Corpse Flower" set to open its huge petals, and get smelly, at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. This celebrated, sniff-icky bloom was predicted to open on May 24 or 25, initially, but it is lollygagging, which is its prerogative. We mean, who'd dare rush a Corpse Flower? Not us. But that means it may open closer to June's start, so watch SDBG's social for more.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations