Things to Do This Week: Screamfest Horror Film Festival

It's one of the biggest 'n baddest bashes in all of horror fandom, and it is going to deliver the dastardly flicks, for well over a week, beginning on Oct. 9 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.

Screamfest Horror Film Festival opens: It's no cinematic stretch to say that LA offers up a film festival for just about every fancy in the world, including several that are of the scary variety. This huge happening, one of the majors, will land at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres over several spooky days: Oct. 9 through 18, 2018. It's a movie extravaganza that's become synonymous with the big breakout horror hits of tomorrow, as well as the scare stars ready to make a splash. Like a side of terror with your popcorn? Check out this big, bad festival pronto.

Nights of the Jack: Know the historic King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas? You know, then, that it is filled with natural beauty and plenty of atmosphere. Now picture it filled with carved pumpkins, and ponder how much such a sight would up the general October vibe of the pretty spot. Ready to behold "... thousands of hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins" over several October and a few November nights? It all flickers into existence beginning on Thursday, Oct. 11. Find your tickets here, squash seekers.

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Patch: So often, when a festival ends, well, that's it for another year. The fun was missed and you'll just need to wait another 12 months. But at this annual squash-tacular, the gourd, er, good times continue even after the festival wraps. For while that happened on Oct. 7 and 8, the giant patch remains open for persuing. A lovely thing? Admission is free. Also lovely? Every pumpkin is five bucks, even if it is huge, or sort of huge, or not huge at all. There are other kid-cute doings, so check out the details. It's rolling from Oct. 9 through 31, and closed Mondays.

Happy 50th, "Bullitt": Cool car movies have been plentiful over the decades, but few actors brought the sheer sophistication to the driver's seat in the way that Steve McQueen so effortlessly did. Slide into that iconic ride again, in honor of the classic's first half-century, as it returns to the big screen at select cinemas. Fathom Events and TCM are behind this presentation, and you'll be able to enjoy a new documentary along with the screening. Where to find your zoom-zoom tickets for the Oct. 9 showings? Pedal-to-the-metal it now, in this direction.

Roger's Gardens Christmas Boutique: Goodness, Halloween is still a pinch away, and Thanksgiving is cooking a few weeks after that, but the time is ripe for some of Southern California's most fa, la, la locations to hang the ornaments. One of those spots, in Corona del Mar, sets up a giant and jovial boutique each fall, full of sparkly sights, decorating ideas, and goodies for purchase. And, yes, the Roger's Garden Christmas Boutique is now open for the 2018 season. Already doing a bit of yuletide shopping? Turn your sleigh for the home-decorating nexus now.

