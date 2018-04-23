Things to Do This Week: Sustainable Zoo Dinner

Sustainable Wine + Dinner: We're moving into evenings-out season, there's little doubt, and by "evenings-out" we mean that time of year when outdoor places normally shuttered at night open, now and then, for special events. One such happening is ahead, on Thursday, April 26 at the LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens. The dinner-wine fundraiser will put the focus on conservation talks, animal encounters, farm-to-table vittles, and fab wines. The wines on the 26th are from Ramona Ranch. Details on the fundraising series? Follow the roars.

Blue-Themed Specials: If you're dining at a Tao Group eatery through the end of April, ask your server about the restaurant's blue-themed specials, which have been created to raise money for organizations focused on autism awareness. A portion of the proceeds from dishes like the frozen blueberry kaffir lime soufflé at Beauty & Essex or the buffalo wings with blue cheese dip at Luchini Pizzeria & Bar will be donated. Need more info? Visit the Tao Group's online HQ.

Kitten Week opens: Point your paws in the direction of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA for several days of meowful doings. There's free spaying and neutering, 2-for-1 cat adoptions, a donation drive, and a basketful of whiskery to-dos all themed around our feline friends. All of the tail-swishing sweetness begins on Tuesday, April 24 and trots right through to Sunday, April 29. Do you love your kat-kat beyond anything? Make for the Raymond Avenue center for feline fun.

COLCOA French Film Festival: Poring over a grid of magnifique works from a host of French filmmakers? Also a bon time, but flying over to Europe isn't always in the spontaneous and/or immediate cards. Thank goodness this acclaimed cineparty is popping up at the Directors Guild of America for several days, beginning on Monday, April 23. What will you see over its excellent eight-day run? Pore over that schedule now, with no need to add plane tickets on after you decide.

Halo Top Creamery: The much-obsessed-over ice cream hotspot (coldspot?) opens its second Southern California scoop shop on Tuesday, April 24 at Westfield Century City. The grand opening party will include music to fans' ears: Free soft serve and ice cream from 10 a.m. to 9 in the evening. Been feeling this perfectly springy spring weather? Best get a free treat in Century City at the newest Halo Top in town (and, indeed, anywhere, at least for the moment).

