This Week: French Films Take Flight

COLCOA French Film Festival: Southern California is home to several excellent celebrations of global cinema, and this week-long treat is one of the most robust. Premieres, an Oscar submission night, compelling documentaries, a "mystery" closing film (admission is free), and major cineastes and composters, in person, are all a part of the drama-delightful, comedy-strong proceedings. Also delightful? This is all taking place at the Director's Guild, in Hollywood, so you'll know where to set your GPS, each day, from Sept. 23 through 28. Ohh la la, indeed.

Black Movie Soundtrack III: It's a rare thing for a concert to turn into a full-fledged series at the Hollywood Bowl, but this beloved night, which first debuted in 2014 and popped up again in 2016, has gained thousands of fans. Many of those fans will be back on Wednesday, Sept. 25 to enjoy performances by Chaka Khan, El DeBarge, Raphael Saadiq, and Charlie Wilson, as well as several other luminaries. The celebratory focus of the evening? "The history of music in black film," with "themes, scores, and songs" getting their dazzling due under the big shell. Vince Mendoza is on the conductor's box.

Sunset & Dine: How well do you know the tantalizing tidbits of Tinseltown? When you have a hankering, do you know where to go while in Hollywood? If you're eager to up your appetite-supporting acumen where this particular city is concerned, best make for Columbia Square on Thursday, Sept. 26 for the eight annual iteration of this snack-around celebration. A number of local restaurants, including Urban Masala and Wood & Vine, will be there, and craft cocktails are on the menu, too. The beneficiary of the night? The Center at Blessed Sacrament, which works to end homelessness in Hollywood. Ticket info may be found here.

Blue Man Group: Autumn is sometimes called the Orange Season, but that hue is about to get some competition from the bluest mirth-makers around. The eye-popping show, which doesn't hit the road all that often, involves pantomime, comedic weirdness, physical feats, offbeat asides, and an overall "rollicking, rowdy, rave of a good time." If you prefer your stage shows with a heaping helping of spectacle, Blue Man Group is your go-to. But don't dally for too long on this one; the Hollywood Pantages will bid bye to these iconic imps on Oct. 6 which will make many people, well, blue.

Final Twilight on the Pier: It's one of those strange summertime sensations, hearing about a multi-week music series, one that is totally free, and thinking that the season will go on and on. But autumn has arrived, in the way it so predictably does, and this pay-nothing spectacular, a Wednesday-evening staple on Santa Monica Pier, is jamming into its final session. That's happening on Sept. 25, and the final theme is "Japanese Vibes." Good to know? Arriving early is a must. A beer garden and food trucks are on site, if you didn't grab a bite before the 7 p.m. start.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations