This Week: Pumpkin Nights Opens in Pomona

Pumpkin Nights: Halloween is on the near horizon, but it is still a horizon, and not too close. But there are wonderful ways to pump(kin) up the Halloween jam, including calling upon a nighttime event that's built around everyone's favorite jack. That would be the jack o'lantern, of course, and thousands of them are ready to give some glow to the Fairplex in Pomona. It's Pumpkin Nights, and it will bring the autumn atmosphere to festive fall fans ready to stroll by a number of delightful and creative displays of the most orange assortment. Opening night? Flicker flicker, it's Oct. 10, 2019.

Boo at the LA Zoo: Finding kid-style outings that have some seasonal sweetness on a weekday? It's not always the easiest thing. But this multi-day to-do delivers the educational, animal-amazing sights and experiences Monday through Friday in October. Well, make that Oct. 27, the final day of the 2019 run, so you'll want to get to the gently haunted happening soon. True, weekend days have a few special events, but on a weekday? You can still enter The Lair, which is full of scaly critters, and call upon the Mystery Maze, too. Doesn't Monday need some Mystery Maze in it? Rawr, which is lionspeak for "definitely."

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" screening: How seriously were you into this classic Nickelodeon treat, back in the day? "Seriously" is likely your answer, if you were a youngster in the 1990s and you sought out spookier fare. If this was one of your frightful favorites, and still is, find a buddy to keep close and head for the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 7, where a fresh take on the series will screen. There are special guests, too, expected, and a panel discussion. The first two episodes will screen, oh yes. Another "oh yes" to celebrate? It's free, but you should RSVP.

Christmas at Roger's Gardens: There's no need to apologize for loving the holidays, or even for wishing they could start a little early each year. If this is where your heart is at, best plan an outing in Corona del Mar, where the yuletide has already arrived in the form of this fantastically out-sized Christmas boutique. The annual extravaganza, which fills several rooms, has a forest-y vibe for 2019. It's also totally free to enter, though if you'd like to leave with cheery item you fall for, you'll need to have money, of course. Is it one of the region's biggest/brightest Christmas displays? We'll say "fa, la, la" to that question.

Haunted Orange County: There are so many scary events sprouting up around the area, like evil tendrils of poison ivy, but only a few weave in local stories and some historical venues. The Ghost Walks helmed by the info-sharing guides of Haunted Orange County bring that local love, with a number of fearsome and intriguing twists. They're heading to San Juan Capistrano, Orange, and Santa Ana on select nights in October 2019, but here's something that's also full of fear-y chills: Tours are filling up fast. Book your spot now, if a phantom-seeking strut is just what you're longing for this month.

