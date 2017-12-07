What to Know As of Thursday morning, 96,000 acres have been scorched and over 50,000 residents have been evacuated.

150 structures have been destroyed and 12,000 others are threatened.

101 North Freeway closed between Route 126 and 150; CHP escorting people slowly on southbound side.

The monstrous 96,000-acre Thomas Fire in Ventura County fueled by winds overnight forced more evacuations Thursday morning as the blaze reached 5 percent containment.

The flames have persisted, gaining ground each day as the destructive blaze feeds on the rugged, steep terrain.

The blaze, dubbed the Thomas Fire because it started near Thomas Aquinas College, ignited Monday evening. As dry winds picked up, it grew exponentially in a matter of hours, exploding from several hunderd to several thousand acres.

Remarkably, no people have yet been killed, but a family pet oerished in the flames. A firefighter was also injured.

The 101 Freeway was closed on the northbound side from Route 126 to Route 150 as 300 Carpinteria residents were forced to evacuate Thursday morning. Ventura County CHP was escorting cars slowly down the southbound side of the 101 Freeway.

Between Ventura and Santa Barbara, no roadways were open, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suggested alternate route was the 5 Freeway.

Some 50,000 homes have been evacuated and tens of thousands lost power.

The fire destroyed least 150 structures. One of those was the Vista del Mar Hospital, an 83-bed mental health facility at 801 Seneca St. All patients were evacuated safely, but the majority of buildings were left to be nothing but smoking husks.

While red flag warnings are now scheduled to expire Friday, "long range computer models are showing the possibility that the Santa Ana winds could persist into Friday or Saturday, which may require the extension of the red flag warning," according to an NWS statement.

Mandatory Evacuations:

All residents within the following boundaries were under mandatory evacuations:

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Say Road north to Thomas Aquinas, Dickenson Ranch Road east to Santa Paula Creek

City of Santa Paula - Boundary of Monte Vista Street north to city limits, Foothill Road from Steckel to Peck Road to north of city limits

City of Santa Paula, east - Timber Canyon Road off Highway 126

City of Santa Paula, east - Toland Road off Highway 126

City of Santa Paula, east - Hall Road off Highway 126

Santa Paula unincorporated area towards Ventura- North of Foothill Road from Peck Road to Wells Road including: Wheeler Canyon, Aliso Canyon and Rancho Vista

City of Ventura - Teloma east to Brent Street, Telegraph Road north to north of Foothill Road

City of Ventura - Victoria Road east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North Ashwood Avenue east to Hill Road, Telegraph Road north to Foothill Road

City of Ventura - North of Foothill Road from Wells Road to Poli Street

City of Ventura - North of Main Street from Seward Avenue to Hwy 33 (includes entire Ventura Avenue area)

West of Hwy 33, north of West El Roblar Drive

Oak View - Boundary of Hwy 33, Creek Road and Hermosa Road

Entire Community of Casitas Springs - Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds - 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

East Ojai Valley - Carne Road east to McAndrew Road, Reeves Road north to Thacher Road

East Ojai Valley - all areas east of Hwy 33 and north of Hwy 150, with the exception of Ojai Valley Community Hospital

Upper Ojai Valley - Hwy 150 from Dennison Grade east to Osborne Road and all residences north

Ventura County North Coast Area - Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County - Eastside of the 150 Hwy from Rincon Hill Road to Hwy 101

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County - Bates Road

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County - Camino Carreta

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County - Rincon Part Road

Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County - Rincon Part Lane

Voluntary Evacuations:

Residents in the City of Ventura, south of Loma Vista, east of Day Road, West of Victoria Avenue and north of Telegraph Road

Residents in the City of Ventura, east of Victoria north of Loma Vista South of Foothill west of Wells Road

All residents of the Ojai Valley not currently covered under the current mandatory evacuation

City of Fillmore - Boundary of 2nd Street north to 4th Street and Island View Street east to Pole Creek

City of Fillmore - Boundary of 4th Street on the south to Pole Canyon Road, Pole Canyon Road northeast to Goodenough Road, Goodenough Road south to 5th Street and 5th Street southeast to 4th Street

City of Fillmore - Boundary of Hwy 23 and the Santa Clara River south to Guiberson Road, Guiberson Road east to Torrey Road and Torrey Road north to the Santa Clara River

