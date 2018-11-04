Toronto Raptors Rout Lakers, 121-107, After Worst 1st Quarter in Franchise History

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a Laker foul during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on November 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This one was ugly.

The Lakers came out flat on the second night of a back-to-back and the Raptors took advantage, routing Los Angeles, 121-107, on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Less than 24 hours after they snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers got run out of the gym to start the game, trailing by a franchise record 25 points at the end of the first quarter.

Toronto led 42-17 after one, and never looked back, leading by as many as 31 at one point in the second quarter. The 42 points were the most allowed by the Lakers this season, and their 17 points were the fewest they've scored this season.

Toronto systemically took apart the Lakers on both ends of the court with precision passing, tenacious defense, and without the help of Kawhi Leonard who did not play in the game because of injury.

Serge Ibaka led the Raptors with 34 points on 15-of-17 shooting in just 25 minutes.

LeBron James scored 18 points for the Lakers in the loss and Kyle Kuzma led the team with 24 points.

It was the worst loss of the season for the Lakers, and their first double-digit loss of the year. Overall, Los Angeles has lost eight consecutive games to Toronto and are 2-11 in their last 13 games since 2014.

