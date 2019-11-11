Torrance Residents Living Near Refinery Will Soon Be Able to Monitor Air Quality

Torrance residents will be able to monitor real-time air quality information through a project focused on air pollution conditions in the community.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District-sponsored project, dubbed the Torrance Air Quality Monitoring and Notification project, will monitor air quality near the northern boundary of the refinery, and in other areas of the city through a series of stations located in several areas.

The public and facility operators will be able to use the monitoring system near the refinery to see the impact pollutants from the refinery have on the air.

The monitors that check air quality in the rest of the city will be located in the following places:

North Torrance High School: 3620 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504

3620 W. 182nd Street, Torrance, CA 90504 West Torrance High School: 20401 Víctor Street, Torrance, CA 90503

20401 Víctor Street, Torrance, CA 90503 Guenser Park: 17800 Gramercy Place, Torrance, CA 90504

17800 Gramercy Place, Torrance, CA 90504 Elm Avenue: 1001 Elm Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

City residents can obtain information provided by these monitors through the project website. The data is preliminary until it is validated, which happens every 90 days.

The program, also called Torrance Air, is the first SCAQMD environmental monitoring project that provides the public with information on air quality data in real time.

Sonoma Technology installed the program monitors and will operate the monitoring stations for this project along with the website until mid-2021.