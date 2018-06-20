Man Shot and Killed in Home Depot Parking Lot - NBC Southern California
Man Shot and Killed in Home Depot Parking Lot

By Jonathan Lloyd and Jonathan Gonzalez

Published 2 hours ago

    A man was shot and killed Wednesday June 20, 2018 in a Torrance Home Depot parking lot.

    A man was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Torrance, authorities said Wednesday.

    Police received a shots-fired call around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and went to the store at Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards, according to Sgt. Ronald Harris of the Torrance Police Department. Officers found the victim in the parking lot and began life-saving measures before the man was transported to a hospital, where he died, said Harris.

    Investigators remain at the scene Wednesday morning, collecting evidence and trying to identify the shooter. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

