Toto Co-Founder's Widow Sues Bandmates

The widow of Toto co-founder and drummer Jeff Porcaro sued the two remaining original members of the band Monday, alleging they have short-changed his estate of its share of revenue from the group's name.

Susan Porcaro Goings' Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Steven Lukather and David Paich alleges unjust enrichment, fraud and that the defendants put their interests ahead of those of Porcaro and the estate.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, an accounting of Toto-related revenues and an injunction preventing any "future acts of unfair competition."

Representatives for Lukather and Paich, Porcaro's childhood friends, could not be immediately reached.

Porcaro was 38 years old when he died of a heart attack in August 1992. He and Goings married in October 1983 and had three sons.

Toto means "all-encompassing" in Latin. Porcaro said before his death that it was representative of the group's music because it was "mishmash, a goulash."

