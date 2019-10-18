Tots to Time Travel, via Cool To-dos, in Pasadena

Tots will engage in a host of expression-rich events at the Sunday, Oct. 20 happening. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

What to Know Sunday, Oct. 20

1 to 3:30 p.m.

Free for kids 18 and under; museum admission required for adults

Of all the potential time travelers in this world, kids seem to be most up for adventure.

They're incredibly imaginative, after all, and their minds are open to all sorts of interesting ideas, and inviting a tot along on a travel-fun experience, even a whimsical one, seems like the perfect thing to do on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Such an afternoon will alight at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena on Oct. 20.

That's when the "creativity-fueled" Fall Family Festival returns to the acclaimed art institution, bringing with it a host of way-cool to-dos crafted for the younger set.

There will indeed by a "time travel workshop," with writing pros from 826LA at the lead, and the chance to make hats that have a 17th-century vibe (speaking of time travel).

And can your kids "write postcards from the 18th century"? That's one possibility, as is the opportunity to "create your own time travel luggage and journal."

No time travel is required to cover your kid's admission; it's free, if they're age 18 or under. Adults will need to pay museum admission, if they're not members. That's $15.

If your young'un was ever going to sweep through the centuries, at least through the portal of creative, hands-on art-making, the week just ahead of Halloween feels like the right time to do it.

Turn your own time machine for the Norton Simon Museum on Oct. 20 for one imaginative take on the notion of time travel, and how small fry can fancifully engage with the mind-expanding concept.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations