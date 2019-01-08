Trejo's Coffee & Donuts Has Your Game-Time Snackage

Stock up on blue and gold goodies ahead of Saturday's play-off game.

$4.50 for each of the four player tribute doughnuts

$3 for a raised ring doughnut sporting the team colors

While December is positively coated in cookie-based recipes, much in the way that a cookie is coated in powdered sugar, January is all about the foodstuffs you'll feed upon while watching the biggest football games of the season.

Should you cook the goodies that'll keep you going, play after play after play?

Will you whip up the tasties that will see you through every touchdown?

Or might you simply find a local joint that is making the munchables for you? And no mere munchables at that, but snacks themed to the game you'll be viewing?

Obviously we're suggesting that door #3, the last of the choices we just placed before you, will be the way to go on Saturday, Jan. 12.

That's the day when the Los Angeles Rams will face the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, and that's the day you'll want to get to Trejo's Coffee & Donuts for some highly thematic desserts.

For there shall be doughnuts decorated in honor of the Rams for sale, on that day only, at the shop located in Hollywood at Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The doughnuts will pay homage to Jared Goff (#16), Todd Gurley (#30), Aaron Donald (#99), and Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (#29).

They are, indeed, football shaped, and they'll be rocking that quintessential Rams-style blue and yellow.

The price? It's $4.50 for each of the four player doughnuts, and $3 if you'd like a raised ring doughnut sporting the team colors.

