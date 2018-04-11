A man suffered burn injuries and a woman was hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a raging fire in a two-story North Hollywood apartment early Wednesday morning.

The flames were reported coming from the 50-foot-by-100-foot building at 7423 N. Lankershim Blvd. at 1:13 a.m., said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze was knocked down by 87 firefighters in 38 minutes, she said.

A 57-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with burns and a 30-year-old woman was transported with smoke inhalation also, according to Bastman. Their conditions were not immediately reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.