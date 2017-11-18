USC Leads Rival UCLA, 21-14, Late in 4th Quarter

Nate Meadors #22 of the UCLA Bruins breaks up a pass to Steven Mitchell Jr. #4 of the USC Trojans during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Two teams. One City. Only one champion.

Josh Rosen has thrown for two touchdown passes, Sam Darnold has rushed for one, and No. 11 USC leads crosstown rival UCLA, 21-14, late in the fourth quarter at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

USC struck first when they perfectly executed a misdirection play on a punt by the Bruins. UCLA punter Stefan Flintoft kicked the ball down the Trojans sideline, but returner Velus Jones Jr. fooled everyone on the field as he pretended to catch the ball at the 30-yard-line.

Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr. actually caught the ball with not a single Bruin player around him as he ran untouched down the sideline for the 72-yard touchdown return.

The Bruins responded on the ensuing drive as Rosen picked apart the Trojans' defense, finding Jordan Lasley open in the end zone to complete a seven-play, 80-yard drive that tied the game at 7-7.

The back and forth battle continued as the Trojans answered right back on their next possession. Sam Darnold found Deontay Burnett for a 15-yard strike that put the ball on the UCLA 2-yard line, and USC punched it in one play later when running back Ronald Jones II rushed up the gut for the touchdown.

Darnold put the Trojans in front by two touchdowns when he called his own number in the third quarter, and rushed to the left for the score.

Once again the Bruins responded right away as Rosen found Lasley wide open in the end zone to cap off a 79-yard touchdown drive.

Both teams have combined to commit three turnovers in the game.

There are plenty of NFL scouts on hand to watch two of the top five quarterbacks in college football in Rosen and Darnold.



Up Next:

The UCLA Bruins will host Cal next Friday at the Rose Bowl with a potential Bowl Game berth on the line. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM PST.

The Trojans will have the next week off as they await their opponent in the Pac 12 Championship game at Levis Stadium on December 1st.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats and player reactions...