In this May 11, 2018, file photo, former School President of USC CL Max Nikias attends The University Of Southern California's Commencement Ceremony at Alumni Park at USC in Los Angeles, California.

What to Know Six former USC students accused ex-campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of molesting patients

Some 200 USC professors have signed a petition demanding the resignation of USC President C. L. Max Nikias

Nikias apologized in writing to women who claim they were abused by Tyndall

The USC president has agreed to step down in the wake of sexual assault allegations against a campus doctor, according to the school.

USC President Max Nikias will step down. He faced pressure to resign following accusations of sexual misconduct against former gynecologist George Tyndall at the school's student health center.

In a statement, the university's trustees, which govern the college, said they would move quickly on finding a new president, but gave no timeline.

"We appreciate the voices of the many members of the university community who have expressed indignation from the harm inflicted on our students by Dr. Tyndall," the statement said. "We recognize the need for change and are committed to a stable transition. Please know that our actions will be swift and thorough, but we ask for your patience as we manage a complex process with due diligence."

USC Students Faculty Call for New Leadership After Scandal

USC students and faculty are calling for the resignation of the university's president after sexual misconduct reports of the school's gynecologist surfaced. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018)

The move comes after four former University of Southern California students sued the school and the Tyndall who they accuse of molesting patients over decades as a "serial sexual predator," according to a court filing Monday. Tyndall routinely made crude comments, took inappropriate photographs and forced the plaintiffs to strip naked and groped them under the guise of medical treatment for his "sexual gratification," the lawsuit said.

Tyndall, who worked at a USC clinic for 30 years, denied wrongdoing in interviews with The Los Angeles Times.