A data breach involving 600,000 drivers' information was at the center of a lawsuit against Uber Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Uber acknowledged the 2016 data breach that affected some 600,000 drivers in a statement released Nov. 21.

City Attorney Mike Feuer was to give greater detail of the suit along with members of his Consumer Protection division at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Uber's CEO released a statement, saying forensic experts believed the following information about drivers was not hacked:

trip location history

credit card numbers

bank account numbers

Social Security numbers

dates of birth

But, the hackers were able to download information on U.S. drivers including the drivers' names and license numbers.

Any U.S. drivers concerned they may be affected can learn more here.

About 57 million Uber app users around the world were also affected by the breach, with hackers getting hold of names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Uber users can learn more at this site.

The site indicated that users did not need to take any action.

Uber's CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said two people had been fired over the incident.

The company was also notifying drivers individually whose license numbers were hacked.

Khosrowshahi acknowledged that the company was taking steps to address why users and drivers were not notified when the breach occurred a year prior.

