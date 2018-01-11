Delta IV Rocket Launch From California Coast Scrubbed - NBC Southern California
Delta IV Rocket Launch From California Coast Scrubbed

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published at 10:41 AM PST on Jan 11, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    A Delta IV rocket launch was scrubbed on Thursday. The launch will be set for tomorrow afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the California coast.

    Click here for launch updates.

    The launch will be the agency's first in 2018 at the air base northwest of Santa Barbara. It is part of a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The Delta IV medium rocket will carry a national security payload designed, built and operated by the NRO, the agency said.

    Details about the mission were not available.

    Stunning SpaceX Rocket Launch as Seen From Around SoCal

    The original launch, scheduled for Wednesday, was scrubbed due to high winds.

    You can get a close-up view of Vandenberg launches at a nearby public viewing area. The Weather Station site is off of Corral Road near the base. Take Highway 1 to the Santa Maria Gate and onto Lompoc Casmalia Road. At the barriers, turn right onto Corral Road and then left to the top. You'll find bleachers set up for spectators.

    Last month, a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg captured the attention of Southern Californians throughout the region with a spectacular show in the night sky.

