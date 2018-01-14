Vigil Planned for Montecito Mudslide Victims

A sign is placed on a fence in the aftermath of a devastating mudslide Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Montecito, Calif. Most of the people of Montecito, a town usually known for its serenity and luxury, were under orders to stay out of town as gas and power were expected to be shut off Saturday for repairs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims of devastating mudslides in Southern California.

Five people remain missing Sunday as crews continue to remove mud, boulders and downed trees five days after a powerful storm sent flash floods rushing through coastal Montecito, killing at least 20 people.

The vigil organized by Montecito elected officials is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden. The event will include an interfaith service. Anyone wanting to attend is invited to bring candles.

The mudslides before dawn Tuesday destroyed at least 65 homes and damaged more than 460 others.