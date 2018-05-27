Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at at Dodger Stadium on May 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Walker Buehler, you're my hero.

The 23-year-old rookie pitcher allowed just one run, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

The Memorial Day Weekend series with San Diego saw the two division rivals split the first two games before the Dodgers took the series on Sunday.

Los Angeles has now won eight of their last ten games, as they continue to climb their way back up the National League West standings.

In his first start against San Diego on May 4, Buehler threw six no-hit innings as the Dodgers recorded their first combined no-hitter in franchise history in Monterrey, Mexico.

So it was only fitting that Buehler (3-1) would be just as dominant in his second career start, as the rookie allowed just one run on four hits with no walks, and tied a career high with eight strikeouts in seven strong innings on Sunday.

Buehler helped his own cause with a leadoff single to start the bottom of the third inning for the Boys in Blue. Chris Taylor followed with a double down the right field line, and Enrique Hernandez plated the first run of the game with an RBI single.

Taylor would score on a fielder's choice double-play and the Dodgers handed Buehler a two-run lead heading into the fourth.

San Diego scored their only run of the game in the top of the fifth inning after a leadoff double by Freddy Galvis. Galvis advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly to left field by Raffy Lopez.

The Dodgers flipped the power switch in their final at-bats as Max Muncy marveled the crowd with a two-run homer off Tyler Webb.

Four batters later, Cody Bellinger crushed a four-seam fastball from Webb into the batter's eye in center field for his eighth home run of the season.

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 6-3 against the Padres on the season and have won a season-high three consecutive series.

Up Next:

The Dodgers continue their season-high 10-game homestand as they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies and former front office executive Gabe Kapler, now the manager of the city of Brotherly Love. RHP Vince Velasquez will start against RHP Brock Stewart oat 5:10PM PST.



