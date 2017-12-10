Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles strips the ball causing a fumble on Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Eagles recovered the ball. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

This wasn't a pleasant reunion.

Current Eagles defensive end Chris Long got into a heated exchange with fans from his former team, after Philadelphia defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 43-35, at the L.A. Coliseum on Sunday.

Before you watch the video, it's noteworthy to mention that the L.A. Coliseum had a season-high 67,752 in attendance for the highly anticipated matchup of NFC heavyweights.

However, the Eagles loyal fans were out in full force as "Fly Eagles Fly" nation came out in droves to support their team, engulfing many sections of the heralded arena in a sea of green.

One of those sections was section 17, where an assemblage of Eagles fans had gathered along the railing to cheer on their 11-2 team.

As evidenced in the picture below of the section, it's mostly Eagles fans with the exception of this one Rams fan who is showing his support with a "Central Valley Rams" flag.

Minutes after this photo was taken, the Rams had a 1st and 10 from their own 24-yard line with one second remaining on the clock. Jared Goff threw a quick pass to Pharoah Cooper who lateraled to Tavon Austin, who then lateraled the ball into the arms of Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, who scored a 16-yard fumble return touchdown just as time expired.

Graham immediately ran to the fans in Section 17 to attempt his own version of the "Lambeau Leap," as he jumped into the awaiting arms of Eagles fans with his teammates.

Late to the celebration was Long, who also tried to jump into the stands that he once patrolled for the first eight years of his life when his father, Howie, played for the L.A. Raiders.

Unfortunately for Long, he jumped into the stands of three Rams fans who immediately pushed him back onto the field. After the incident, the fans and Long exchanged words, and Long can be seen yelling "[Expletive] You!" to the fans as he walks away.

Our own Michael J. Duarte was in the end zone when they exchanged happened, and NBC Philadelphia also tweeted out a video of the TV showing a different angle of the incident.

In the end, Long, who was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in 2008 with the second pick overall, and played for the Horns from 2008 to 2015, left the Coliseum with the victory and has a chance to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection after he won his first with the Patriots last season.

The Eagles clinched the NFC East with the victory and are in pole position to claim the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC Playoffs including a first round bye, and home field advantage throughout.