November Storm: Evacuations, Road Closures

A November storm is bringing heavy rain to parts of Southern California Thursday, forcing evacuations in wildfire burn areas due to mudflow concerns and road closures.

Note: The lists below will be updated.

Evacuations

Riverside County: Evacuations were ordered for the Holy Fire burn area. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued late Wednesday afternoon for some areas of Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

Orange County: The sheriff's department issued a voluntary evacuation order for homes within Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks and El Cariso areas. Those orders could be upgraded to mandatory if debris flows are spotted, or if bridges or roads become impassible due to flooding.

Los Angeles County: Residents were making evacuation preparations in Malibu, devastated by the Woolsey Fire this month.

Road Closures

Ventura: Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and the Ventura Pier has been closed due to flooding

118 Freeway: Part of the freeway was closed early Thursday due to a crash in Simi Valley.

Cahuenga Pass: Lanes on the 101 Freeway were closed near Barham Boulevard during the morning drive due to a crash.

134 Freeway: The eastbound side of the freeway was closed early Thursday due to an overturned big rig in the Eagle Rock area.

Malibu: Heavy rain and rocks were reported on Kanan and Malibu Canyon roads, but no closures were in effect early Thursday.

School Closures

Pepperdine University: The campus is closed Thursday due to rain and road conditions.