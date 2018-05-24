Weekend: Big Fests, Topanga to Hermosa Beach

Topanga Days Country Fair and Fiesta Hermosa don't share quite the same birth year, but, gosh, they're fairly close in age. The Topanga to-do started in 1973, while Fiesta Hermosa can trace its beginning to 1968, making both three-day Memorial Day weekend events some of the longest running festivals around. Both will have food, tunes, and their own individual spirits, with Fiesta Hermosa sunnily spreading out near the beach and Topanga Days embracing that hill-y happiness it does so well. Want to do both? Both fairs flower on May 26, 27, and 28. Fiesta Hermosa is free and Topanga Days is ticketed, do note.

Memorial Day: Searching for a way to pay tribute to those who have served? There are many places pausing over the weekend to do just that. The Queen Mary, which sailed as "The Grey Ghost" in WWII, will offer free admission all weekend to military members, active and retired. The Battleship USS Iowa is the place for several moving events on Monday, May 28, while the annual flower drop, at the Palm Springs Air Museum, is scheduled for that same day. And in Canoga Park? Find a spot for the Memorial Day Parade on May 28.

Corgi Nationals: You can and should expect to see majestic manes blowing in the wind at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, but what of a squad of squatty corgis, all going tail-to-tail for the glory? It's an unusual sight, and very cute, and you'll need to be at the historic track on Sunday, May 27 to squee it all — er, see it all, we mean. It's the first annual Corgi Nationals, the competitive slots filled up in minutes, and a lot of fans'll be out to cheer on the sweet canines. Want to catch the adorable action? There's a VIP option, oh yeah.

MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street: So you're super into supping around Santa Monica, but it has been awhile since you've hopped restaurant-to-restaurant along Main? Here's your happening, it's an afternoon affair, some of the proceeds help Heal the Bay in addition to other great causes, and there's a kitschy "Monopoly" vibe to the whole shebang. The whole Sunday shebang, we'll add, so get to Main Street on May 27, but first, best read up on ticket prices, times, tastings and everything yum.

Burger Bliss: National Burger Day is on Monday, May 28, but you can find your patty-centric dishes ahead of that date, both at the Secret Burger Showdown at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Arts (that's sizzling on Saturday, May 26) and at Smorgasburg LA, which is celebrating George Motz's Burger Day on Sunday, May 27 (Mr. Motz is an acclaimed burger pro; perhaps you've seen him on burger-yummy TV shows.) Of course, you can also find your favorite burger joint and order your regular, all to support the staff and spot you adore.

