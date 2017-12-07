Weekend: Christmas Tree Lane's 97th Year

Christmas Tree Lane Opens: Many a street goes the bulbs-and-bows route this time of year, but a certain Altadena thoroughfare can boast a decades-long history in the holiday-cheer department, plus a National Register of Historic Places designation. It's Santa Rosa Avenue between Mariposa and Woodbury, which is also known, pretty much year-round, as Christmas Tree Lane. If you're ready to revisit those beautiful and venerable deodar cedars, you can, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 9. There's an afternoon Winter Festival on that day, too.

Hanukkah Festival: The Skirball Cultural Center has been at the forefront of the news, due to its fairly close proximity to the Skirball Fire, which caused the destination to close for two days. It will reopen on Friday, Dec. 8, and a message of social media brought more good news: The beloved Hanukkah Festival will go forward on Sunday, Dec. 10. Enjoy live music from Klezmer Juice and Pan Felipe, a workshop devoted to decorating chocolate gelt, a host of tales shared in both Spanish and English, and plenty more joyful doings. The hours are 11 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon.

CicLAvia: Explore Iconic Wilshire Boulevard from Western right into downtown on Sunday, Dec. 10. Needed? A bike is commonly seen, or roller skates, or tennies for strolling, but cars are not permitted. Money? Nope, you won't need that, as it is free, unless you'd like a bite somewhere along the way (there shall be restaurants aplenty along the route). Will it be warm for a December day? Yes, so go the sunblock and hat route. Will you discover some Art Deco building you love, a coffeehouse you have to try, or maybe a new friend cycling alongside you? That's one of the 198 joys of this bike-blissful gathering that keeps on truckin'. (Er, bikin'.)

Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade: If you had to decorate a float-worthy vessel, would you begin with the mast? Or the bow? Or would you lavishly throw a string of lights around every available pole, seat, and surface? Many boats in this popular on-the-ocean spectacle go the lavish latter route, to the appreciation of those watching from the shore. It's all happening on Saturday, Dec. 9, but note that Snow Wonder, a "kid-focused festival" of the sweetest seasonal sort, will happen at Burton Chace Park earlier in the day.

Reaching Out to Our Neighbors and Communities: If you're looking for ways to to make a positive difference over the coming weekend, a real impact for those people who have been displaced by the multiple fires in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, this round-up serves as an excellent place to begin. Donations to a number of organizations are very much welcome, either money or food or water (depending upon the location and needs). And The LA Kitchen has sent out the ALL HANDS ON DECK call for those who can help prep meals for our firefighters. The current need is on Friday, Dec. 8 so check out the organization's Facebook page for more information.





