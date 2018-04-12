Weekend: Coachella Is Here

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: It's one of the everything-est of all the tunes-focused festivals found on this planet, and it can seem like the everyone-iest, too, given the thousands who attend over both weekends. Weekend one is up, from April 13 through 15, and weekend two shall follow on its sandal'd heels, from April 20 through 22. Speaking of sandals, the weather in Indio looks warm/hot, in the low 90s, and the line-up on the stages is even hotter: The Weeknd, Beyoncé, and Eminem are the Coachella 2018 headliners, with a host of acclaimed bands and artists also turning up and tuning up.

Pixar Fest Opens: Disneyland Resort has long boasted a hefty amount of Pixar enchantment, with "Monsters, Inc." and "Toy Story" rocking rides at the Disney California Adventure, but April 13 is where it all grows as big as a bouquet of balloons holding a house aloft: A full-on festival, complete with food, merchandise, and the brand-new "Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" will bring the Pixar-style sweetness, humor, and joy all summer long. It wraps on Sept. 3, so if you want to see it all, and check out the Monorail wearing its Pixar finery, get to Anaheim as fast as Lightning McQueen crosses a finish line.

Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach: Surely you've checked out the road closures for this mega on-the-streets racing weekend, which'll zoom at astounding speeds from April 13 through 15. You have? Awesome sauce. Then best decide which of of the big concerts you want to take in (The Cult, Ozomatli, or both) and when you can swing by the bustling Lifestyle Expo, where "more than 150 displays" covering all sorts of car-related topics, and home goods, and travel plans, will be there for the browsing. Vroom this way, vroomers, for all the details.

LA River Cleanup Opens: What offbeat trash will you pull out of our city's waterway? Thousands of volunteers haul out a lot of strange items during this springtime event, from plastic goods to the occasional shoe or piece of furniture to... who knows? Sign up for a spot on April 14, 21, and 28, and make sure you head to the right place along the river, as a number of locations will be covered on specific days. Giving back to the community, helping the river and animals who live in and along it, and taking in some sunshine? So good. Start here.

Monsterpalooza: We're getting two Friday the 13ths in 2018, and the first one is up, on April 13, but how to celebrate in an appropriately spooky fashion? Turns out a bunch of baddies, as in supernatural villains from various dimensions, castles, outer space, and beyond, are heading for the Pasadena Convention Center from April 13 through 15. Movie magic make-up demos, a chilling line-up of vendors purveying in all sorts of eerie items, and more monstrous doings will be afoot. Or do we mean a(claw)foot? Best wear your own claws, or monster make-up, for this October-meets-April to-do.

