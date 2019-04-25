Weekend: Skirball Puppet Festival

What to Know Sunday, April 28

Skirball Cultural Center

$15 general

Skirball Puppet Festival: If we tasked you with making a puppet right now, you could, by simply making your hand "talk" Puppetry is one of the oldest forms of creativity and expression, for sure, and for sure this Skirball celebration, which is marking its eighth annual outing, is a primo place to see enormous moving figures and tiny talking creatures and all sorts of fantastical figures frolicking, dancing, starring in demos, and helping to spin stories. Cool outfits, including The Jim Henson Company, will be there. Sunday, April 28 is the date, the event is ticketed (find prices here), and the mood is blithe, imaginative, and spirited.

MLB FoodFest: Mapping a route from this stadium to that stadium, all across the country? You'll need several weeks to complete it, plus a chunk of gas cash. Of course, you could simply saunter over to The Magic Box at THE REEF from April 26 through 28 for this foodie fantasia. Dozens of MLB ball clubs selected one iconic food to represent their vibe, and those appetizing offerings'll all appear at this eat-around affair. A standard ticket gets you eight items, but you can think bigger and go for 33. Churro dogs, Mahi Mahi tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, and lots more are on the roster. Talk about snacking it up, at stadiums near and far.

Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration opens: Snapping memorable photographs around Disneyland Resort is tradition. In fact, it's hard to turn around without seeing guests in Mickey ears striking a pose. A new Downtown Disney District destination celebrations the snapshot-a-bility of all things Disney with a new space filled with colorful themed rooms. Mickey and Minnie are the fun focus, and there's a fresh shop, too, filled with new merchandise. You'll want to buy your tickets in advance, online. Opening day? Place those Mickey ears atop your noggin, Mouseketeers: It's April 26.

Bike Bashes: Ever wanted to stand with a bunch of other people and help form a giant human bicycle? That dream could become a reality on Friday afternoon, April 26 when bike buffs gather at the Rose Bowl to create a memorable "sculpture" in honor of the upcoming Amgen Tour of California. Also nice: The Final Fridays food truck event follows the photo-taking. And on Sunday, April 28 CicLAvia will call upon Wilmington for some streets-sweet cycling. Yep, cars won't be allowed on a couple of miles of Wilmington road, but bikes are most welcome.

Two 10th Anniversaries (both free): So you dig the sand, the waves, too, but not parting with a lot of dough? The Annenberg Community Beach House is marking its first decade with a free-to-join Beach Ball on Sunday, April 28 with four hours of "fun, music, and games!" Also 10th-ing it up on Sunday, April 28? KCRW's Good Food Pie Contest, which'll bring the flavor to UCLA's Royce Quad. Entry is free, there shall be baking demos, and "(e)ach person receives two tasting tickets," yum. "Baker submissions (are) at capacity," so plan your pie for next year, but you'll want to stop by and get inspired, surely.

