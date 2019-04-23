Eat Your Way Through a League at the MLB FoodFest

Mahi Mahi tacos from the San Diego Padres are on the roster for the April 26-28 festival, happening at The Magic Box at THE REEF.

What to Know Magic Box at THE REEF

April 26-28, 2019

$45 Standard Food Ticket (8 food items plus all the non-alcoholic sips you like)

So you have a friend, the kind of pal who is as passionate about baseball as you are, who has an encyclopedic memory for important stats, player names, stadium trivia, and various coaches.

But this friend? She's more of an American League aficionado, while you're inclined to support the teams found in the National League.

Where can you two come together for a moment of celebration, of sweet fandom, and of bites that may make you both call out "batter up"?

The MLB FoodFest, which will enjoy its first time at bat in Southern California as April 2019 winds down.

Ball clubs around the country picked a representative dish associated with their home turfs to join the festival, which means you can eat around 30-plus stadiums without ever leaving DTLA.

Here's where your league-to-league date with your pal comes in: You could both choose to stick to only the foodstuffs from the leagues you respectively love.

For your American League-loving buddy? She could go with Frito Pie Corndog from the Houston Astros, a Kansas City Royals BBQ Burger, or Chesapeake Waffle Fries, direct from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

If you yourself only keep to National League vittles? The choices are plentiful, including a Churro Dog (yep, think the Diamondbacks), a Phillies-flavorful Philly Cheesesteak, or a Padres-style Mahi Mahi Taco.

But the very best part?

If you don't want to stick with one league during your nosh-around at the April 26-28 festival, you don't have to, for choosing what dishes you want to try, from which teams, in whatever order, is up to you.

Also up to you?

The ticket you go with. A Standard Food Ticket, for $45, will give you eight food items, plus "(u)nlimited non-alcholic beverages."

There are also tickets that give you a chance to try 33 different dishes, oh yeah. Go with one of those and you'll be eating your way through dozens of stadiums, plus a trio of international offerings, too.

Explore all, then get with your pal and decide if you're only going to stick with one league each, or one area of the country, or a couple of favorite states.

Or will you jump between leagues, eating-wise, as a lot of fans are sure to do?

Call it stadium-hopping, with your mouth, and your stomach, too, during one delicious day in downtown LA.

