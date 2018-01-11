Weekend: dineL.A. Restaurant Week Deals Begin

dineL.A. Is Here: You've longed to try that new steakhouse/vintage taqueria/snazzy supper club, but A) your budget disagrees and... well... there's no B) beyond that, really. But budgets tend to be far more amenable when a Restaurant Week rolls around, bringing with it multi-course lunches and dinners for a song, or, more accurately, anywhere from $15, $20, or $25 for lunch and $29, $39, and $49 for dinner, generally, with some higher price points. Hundreds of restaurants around Southern California are participating during the Jan. 12 through 26 event, which is celebrating its first decade, woo hoo.

Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Honoring the life of the visionary can be meaningfully done in multiple ways, each day of the year, but on Monday, Jan. 15, and the weekend preceding the holiday, we'll pay tribute to Dr. King's towering legacy via parades, ceremonies, days of service, and more. The Kingdom Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Western and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Jan. 15, while the MLK Parade & Celebration in Long Beach is on Saturday, Jan. 13. You can pitch in at Big Sunday's Martin Luther King, Jr. Clothing Collection and Community Breakfast on Jan. 15, or visit a fee-charging national park for free on that day. Other ways to serve the community? Here.

LA Art Show: How to take in the "Largest International Art Fair" in Los Angeles? "In one great swath" is probably not doable advice, but venturing into the mondo festival, one gallery display at a time, with a few minutes (or lots more, if you're deeply engaged), at each, seems like an achievable goal, if you only plan on a day at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Of course, you can go for more than one day, with a $60 multi-day pass, and really soak in the contemporary and modern art, the panels, and the interesting people you meet. Connect with new ideas, through creative expression, through Sunday, Jan. 14.

Free Second Saturdays Open: An awesome (literally) new program debuts at the redwoods state parks beginning on Saturday, Jan. 13. What's the deal? You can visit a California State Park that is redwoods-y in nature — there are over 40 parks participating — and you can do so, for free, on the second Saturday of each month in 2018. There are several things to know, like securing your gratis day-use pass in advance, and also there are a limited number of passes available. Those passes will become available on certain days ahead of each second Saturday to come, so keep an eye out for the month, or months, you want to commune with the truly awesome tall trees.

Burger & Brewfest: A classic summer day in January? That's pretty much what's on tap for Saturday, Jan. 13. If such a notion puts you in the mood for some craft beer, and a sizzled-up patty or two, and horse racing, clip-clop for Santa Anita Park in Arcadia for this track-close foodie party. Sliders and 3 oz. pours are the name of this gourmet game, as is a five-buck betting voucher, a racing program, and club house entry, to get you into the whole cheer-'em-on swing of things. Cost? It's forty bucks. Cooler temps'll soon return, but, for now, you can visit summer while the winter meet is on, at Santa Anita.

