Discover Fresh Artists at the Mega LA Art Show

Paintings, sculptures, video, and a full complement of creative expression? They're all part of the larger make-up of LA's "Largest International Art Fair." See it through Sunday, Jan. 14.

What to Know Through Sunday, Jan. 14

Los Angeles Convention Center

$30 day pass

It's Art Month 'round this ever-creative region, as you likely know, if you've glanced in the direction of a gallery or museum or performance space or convention center.

And as we have more than a few of those, it is pretty easy to glance at one, all told.

For while springtime bloomings are still several weeks away, the art-filled offerings around Los Angeles are in full and fiercely imaginative flower right now. And what a time to flower, when we're all still sorting out who we'd like to be in 2018, and what inspiration we require in 2018 to get to that higher state of self.

"Higher state of self," of course, is just a posher way of saying "resolution."

Inspiration may be found, in about a thousand deep and prismatic and joyful ways, at the LA Art Show, which just happens to be billed as our city's "Largest International Art Fair."

That's no flight of fancy, that assertion, as "...over 100 galleries from 18 countries" join the four-day gathering, a massive event that covers modern and contemporary art via "painting, sculpture, works on paper, installation, photography, design, video and performance."

You don't have to go too far out on any hypothetical limbs to guess this is a very well-attended art festival: Over 70,000 people call upon it to look, think, chat, and look some more over its multi-day run.

A run that is on through Sunday, Jan. 14 in 2018.

Your one-day pass'll cost $30, but if you need to go back every single day, to fill up on hues and ideas and lights and visions of tomorrow, or yesterday, or some artistically rendered combination of both, plan on paying $60.

We do call this "global epicenter of art & culture" home, and lucky us. And lucky us that, as the new year begins again, so does Art Month, and one of its centerpiece spectaculars, the LA Art Show, a place to discover new favorite creators, or revisit people who've dazzled you in the past, or to add a different tone or flavor to how you approach your resolutions, fresh habits, and the new yous soon to come.

Yes, new yous, as in plural. If contemporary art can don many coats in many different media, and fabulously so, why can't those inspired by it do the same?

Find your next level at the Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, through Jan. 14.

