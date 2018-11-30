We're Nog Even Kidding: Blitzen's Opens in the Arts District

Here and Now, an Arts District bar, is wearing its best North Pole look, through Dec. 31, all to send seasonal and spirited cheer to those 21-and-over guests who visit. The pop-up bar's name? Blitzen's.

Sledding anywhere around Southern California?

That's mayyyybe not such a wise move, unless you're on a snowy slope near Big Bear or Idyllwild.

But you may want to bundle up for some solid sledding, or even prep the big sleigh out in the garage, for your next trip to the Arts District, where a seasonal pop-up bar is now holding Christmassy court.

This merry pop-up bears a name separate from the space it is in, a venue that also has a new-ish name.

So stick on your extra-large elf ears, for listening, and follow along: Blitzen's is the cheeky name of the seasonal bar, Here and Now is the still-new name for the historic space that Blitzen's is occupying (it is also a bar), and Westbound is the bar that was formerly occupied the handsome, decades-old structure.

Follow? Well fa and la and la, then.

Blitzen will keep the jingles jangling right through to New Year's Eve 2018, with a host of carol-riffic entertainment events and a whole sledful of snazzy sips themed to the final run of the year.

Me, My Elf, and I is a concoction featuring Elyx Vodka flavored with white chocolate, plus pumpkin caramel cordial. And Eight Crazy Nights is centered on plum brandy, strawberry rosemary compote, and a host of other flavorful additions.

One suggestion, before boarding your sled for the Arts District?

Do put together a Ziploc bag of toiletries, if you can. Blitzen's has teamed up with PATH, People Assisting the Homeless), during its December 2018, and every donation is welcome and needed.

"For every quart-sized Ziploc of toiletries brought, a cup of free punch" shall be yours, says the bar.

For more on this nog-filled nook o' sheer Christmas sip-a-tude, sled over to the Here and Now Facebook page as fast as a reindeer gains altitude, now.

