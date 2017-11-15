Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to throw a pass in the second half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Anthony Lynn delivered an update on Philip Rivers concussion protocol status.

On Monday, Rivers self reported his health status to the team, a day after the Bolts suffered a tight 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

Lynn seemed to be encouraged thus far on the status of Rivers, with the decision on him being cleared to play resting on him passing a series of test.

"He’ll practice today. He'll be limited. And as he gets better, his workload will increase," Lynn said.

Lynn will be given updates on the status of Rivers throughout the week but will leave the decision up the doctors and medical staff.

"I just let the doctors handle it," Lynn said. "And, Philip will be brutally honest with us. I told him to be honest about this injury. He has been so far, and that’s all you can go on."

Backup quarterback Kellen Clemens understands and admires Rivers courage to come forth regarding his injury.

"Concussions, especially the light that’s been shone on it the last 10 years, head injuries and things of that nature need to be taken seriously," Clemens said. "So I admire him for the way that he handled it.”

The Chargers return home to Stub Hub Center to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:05PM PT.