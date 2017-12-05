Wind Knocks Out Power for Thousands in San Fernando Valley

More than 6,300 customers were without power in the San Fernando Valley area Tuesday as a result of high winds, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported.

As of around noon, 6,397 customers were without electricity, with outages in Canoga Park, Tujunga and Sherman Oaks, according to the DWP. However, no outages had been reported as of noon as a result of the 4,000-acre Creek Fire in the Sylmar area.

Common causes of outages during high winds are palm fronds and branches falling onto power lines, according to LADWP spokeswoman Ellen Cheng.

"We are just asking for patience right now and are not giving a restoration ETA as of now since the situation is changing so fast," Cheng said.

As a result of the strongest Santa Ana winds so far this season, red flag warnings signifying the risk of wildfires will remain in effect until Thursday evening over virtually all of Los Angeles County, with the exception of the Antelope Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

"This will likely be the strongest and longest duration Santa Ana wind event we have seen so far this season," which runs from late September through April, according to an NWS statement.

