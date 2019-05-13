Woman Beaten to Death With Scooter in Long Beach, Police Say

Police in Long Beach investigate a woman killed by an attacker allegedly using an electric scooter as a weapon on May 13, 2019.

A woman was attacked and killed in a beating involving a scooter in Long Beach Monday, police said.

The attack took place at around 12:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Obispo Street, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The woman was walking down the street when a man began attacking her, police said. A good Samaritan on an electric scooter attempted to intervene but the attacker grabbed the scooter and beat the victim again, the LBPD said.

The woman died at the scene, while the attacker fled, police said.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over the crime scene, where a broken electric scooter could be seen on top of the woman's body.

The Long Beach Police Department said homicide investigators were on the scene. A description of the attacker was not immediately available.