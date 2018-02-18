Woman Shot, Killed at Colton Bar - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Woman Shot, Killed at Colton Bar

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published at 9:26 AM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    processing...

    Inland News
    Police arrive at the Linkos bar in Colton, where a woman was shot and killed on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

    Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed at a bar in Colton.

    Officers responded to the shooting at the Linkos bar on the 100 block of east Valley Boulevard around 1:41 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said Colton Police Department Sgt. Ray Mendez.

    The woman was transported to a hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

    Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.

    KNBC-TV

