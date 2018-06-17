World Cup Celebrations Turn Dangerous After Mexico Victory

Police were called after celebrations over Mexico's World Cup win got dangerous. Christine Kim reports for the 6 p.m. NBC4 news on June 17 2018. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Sunday's surprise group stage victory for Mexico over Germany in the 2018 World Cup led to celebrations across Los Angeles, but certain pockets of celebrations seemed to take a dangerous turn.

In Huntington Park, there were several reports of cars spinning in circles dangerously. Crowds gathered in various pockets and forced a police response from East LA to as far south as Santa Ana.

In one particularly dangerous episode, a man wearing a green shirt was filmed lighting a firework and aiming it at a wall of police officers assembled in riot gear. Officers disbursed and seemed to be unharmed by the flying explosive, but the man was arrested.

Over the course of the day, crowds took over roadways and forced police to respond at various points. For the most part, though, reports suggested jubilant fans of the Mexican national team were celebrating without resorting to violence or forcing widespread arrests.