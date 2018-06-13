World Cup: SoCal Restaurants, Bars Serving Up Serious Game

The 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match against Russia will be played at Luzhniki Stadium on June 13, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The World Cup, which takes place in Russia, begins on Thursday and continues into the middle of July. The quadrennial soccer tournament kicks off with a bright and early opening ceremony, airing Thursday at 6 a.m. PST followed by the first game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

In all, 32 teams will take the global stage. Though the U.S. will not be competing for the first time since 1986, do not let that discourage you from viewing the international phenomenon. Below is a list of restaurants and bars in SoCal that will have you screaming GOOOAAAALLLL!

The Fox And Hounds

Where: The Fox And Hounds British Pub at 11100 Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles

When: Starts Thursday at 6 a.m.

Urupuan Restaurant

Where: Urupuan Restaurant and Cantina at 12210 Ramona Blvd. in Baldwin Park

When: Opens at 8 a.m. Will open at 6 a.m. for Mexico's game on Sunday.

Hector's on Broadway

Where: Hector's on Broadway Seafood Restaurant & Bar

When: Opens 11 a.m.

Don Chente

Where: Don Chente Bar & Grill

When: Starts Thursday at 8 a.m. Don Chente is only showing the first game of the tournament, and games where Mexico is competing.

El Pescador

Where: El Pescador Restaurant at 17421 S Avalon Blvd. Suite A in Carson

When: Only showing Mexico games.

Culichi Town

Where: Culichi Town Sushi Restaurant at 9333 Slauson Ave. in Pico Rivera

When: Opens at 8 a.m.

El Sushi Loco Sushi y Mariscos

Where: El Sushi Loco Sushi y Mariscos Mexican and Sushi Restaurant at 15711 Amar Rd. in La Puente

When: Opens at 10 a.m.

Tequila's

Where: Tequila's Bar & Grill at 13627 Victory Blvd. in Van Nuys

When: Opens at 7 a.m. Will not be showing opening ceremony.

Guelaguetza Restaurante

Where: Guelaguetza Restaurante Mexican Restaurant at 3014 W Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles

When: Open 8 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. Sunday After this weekend, this location will be open at 9 a.m.

Cabo Cantina

Where: Cabo Cantina Mexican Restaurant at 8301 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood

When: Monday - Thursday at 4p.m. and Friday - Sunday at 12 p.m.

Gloria's Cocina Mexicana

Where: Gloria's Cocina Mexicana Mexican Restaurant at 7401 Florence Ave. in Downey

When: Opens 7 a.m.

Gauchos Village

Where: Gauchos Village Brazilian Restaurant at 135 North Maryland Ave. in Glendale

When: Opens 7 a.m.

Perú's Taste

Where: Perú's Taste Peruvian Restaurant at 8246 Lousie Ave. in Northridge

When: Opens at 8:30 a.m. for Perú's game. Will not be showing the opening ceremony.

Mercado Buenos Aires

Where: Mercado Buenos Aires Argentinian Steakhouse at 7540 Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys

When: Opens at 7:30 a.m.

For those looking for more family-friendly options, check out the Hammer Museum in Westwood. There, festivities begin in July and attendance is free. McDonald's is also playing on hosting viewing parties, Click here for more information and a full list of more family-friendly locations.