World Cup: SoCal Restaurants, Bars Serving Up Serious Game

The World Cup, which takes place in Russia, begins on Thursday and continues into the middle of July. The quadrennial soccer tournament kicks off with a bright and early opening ceremony, airing Thursday at 6 a.m. PST followed by the first game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
In all, 32 teams will take the global stage. Though the U.S. will not be competing for the first time since 1986, do not let that discourage you from viewing the international phenomenon. Below is a list of restaurants and bars in SoCal that will have you screaming GOOOAAAALLLL!
The Fox And Hounds
Where: The Fox And Hounds British Pub at 11100 Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles
When: Starts Thursday at 6 a.m.
Urupuan Restaurant
Where: Urupuan Restaurant and Cantina at 12210 Ramona Blvd. in Baldwin Park
When: Opens at 8 a.m. Will open at 6 a.m. for Mexico's game on Sunday.
Hector's on Broadway
Where: Hector's on Broadway Seafood Restaurant & Bar
When: Opens 11 a.m.
Don Chente
Where: Don Chente Bar & Grill
When: Starts Thursday at 8 a.m. Don Chente is only showing the first game of the tournament, and games where Mexico is competing.
El Pescador
Where: El Pescador Restaurant at 17421 S Avalon Blvd. Suite A in Carson
When: Only showing Mexico games.
Culichi Town
Where: Culichi Town Sushi Restaurant at 9333 Slauson Ave. in Pico Rivera
When: Opens at 8 a.m.
El Sushi Loco Sushi y Mariscos
Where: El Sushi Loco Sushi y Mariscos Mexican and Sushi Restaurant at 15711 Amar Rd. in La Puente
When: Opens at 10 a.m.
Tequila's
Where: Tequila's Bar & Grill at 13627 Victory Blvd. in Van Nuys
When: Opens at 7 a.m. Will not be showing opening ceremony.
Guelaguetza Restaurante
Where: Guelaguetza Restaurante Mexican Restaurant at 3014 W Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles
When: Open 8 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. Sunday After this weekend, this location will be open at 9 a.m.
Cabo Cantina
Where: Cabo Cantina Mexican Restaurant at 8301 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood
When: Monday - Thursday at 4p.m. and Friday - Sunday at 12 p.m.
Gloria's Cocina Mexicana
Where: Gloria's Cocina Mexicana Mexican Restaurant at 7401 Florence Ave. in Downey
When: Opens 7 a.m.
Gauchos Village
Where: Gauchos Village Brazilian Restaurant at 135 North Maryland Ave. in Glendale
When: Opens 7 a.m.
Perú's Taste
Where: Perú's Taste Peruvian Restaurant at 8246 Lousie Ave. in Northridge
When: Opens at 8:30 a.m. for Perú's game. Will not be showing the opening ceremony.
Mercado Buenos Aires
Where: Mercado Buenos Aires Argentinian Steakhouse at 7540 Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys
When: Opens at 7:30 a.m.
For those looking for more family-friendly options, check out the Hammer Museum in Westwood. There, festivities begin in July and attendance is free. McDonald's is also playing on hosting viewing parties, Click here for more information and a full list of more family-friendly locations.