Grab a Buddy and a Bib: Yelp Reveals Top 100 Places to Eat

Yelp released its 2019 list of the top places to eat.

Yelp released its top 100 places to nosh in 2019, with four Southern California eateries snagging some of the top spots.

In order to determine the best of the best, Yelp weighed the number of reviews with the overall rating.

The company also took into account the number of reviews businesses in the area would typically get, to ensure the rating was fair.

Here's the list:

1. Bangers & Brews - Bend, OR ♥

2. Tender Smokehouse - Celina, TX

3. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta - Chelsea, MA ♥

4. Gyromania - Santa Clarita, CA

5. BROKEN MOUTH | Lee's Homestyle - Los Angeles, CA

6. Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas, NV

7. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe - Grapevine, TX ♥

8. Xicamiti La Taquería Bistro - Golden, CO

9. ACHILLES - Santa Clara, CA

10. Yardie Spice - Homestead, FL ♥

11. Porky's Kauai - Waimea, HI

12. Pappa Gyros - Katy, TX

13. CAFE CLUB by les artistes - Hollywood, FL

14. Worth Takeaway - Mesa, AZ

15. Local - Big Bear Lake, CA

16. Wally's Cafe - Rocklin, CA

17. Crafted Greens - El Cajon, CA

18. Halls Chophouse - Charleston, SC ♥

19. It's a Punjabi Affair - Amarillo, TX ⧫

20. Long Nine Junction - Springfield, IL

21. Scotty's Cafe - Columbus, OH

22. Korai Kitchen - Jersey City, NJ ⧫

23. Kat's Barbecue - Santa Fe, TX

24. Mee Thai Restaurant - Orlando, FL

25. Franky's Deli Warehouse - Hialeah, FL ♥

26. Kodo Sushi Sake - Scottsdale, AZ

27. Dad's Favorites - Lexington, KY

28. Moose-AKa's - Denali, AK

29. Chuy's Taco Shop - San Diego, CA

30. Miss Shabu Restaurant & Sake Bar - Buena Park, CA

31. Kaffe Crepe - Reno, NV

32. JJ's Diner - Pleasantville, NJ

33. Myles and Jun Yakitori - Summerville, SC

34. OTIS - Brooklyn, NY

35. Pampa-Rara - Apple Valley, CA

36. Angel City Grill - Redondo Beach, CA ⧫

37. TKB Bakery & Deli - Indio, CA ♥

38. Bunz - Huntington Beach, CA ♥

39. Homer's Smokehouse BBQ - San Tan Valley, AZ

40. DV8 Kitchen - Lexington, KY

41. Express Deli - Brook Park, OH

42. Amy's French Bakery & Bistro - Pompano Beach, FL ⧫

43. Haywood Smokehouse - Dillsboro, NC

44. Cahill Bistro - Edina, MN

45. Ali'i Coffee - Honolulu, HI

46. Pharaoh's Village - Fayetteville, NC

47. Farmbird - Washington, DC

48. Chico and Chang - Macon, GA

49. Strada Eateria & Coffee - Los Angeles, CA ⧫

50. The Alcove - Sunnyside, NY ♥

51. Mountain Goat Market - Monteagle, TN

52. The Shed Market - Abilene, TX

53. Alamo Restaurant - Hialeah, FL

54. J28 Sandwich Bar - Hollywood, FL ♥

55. More Than Greek - Mechanicsville, VA

56. Uncle Af's - Agoura Hills, CA ⧫

57. Papa Marcos Grill And Kabob - Waukegan, IL

58. Pho Dien 1960 - Humble, TX

59. Maple Street Biscuit Company - Greenville - Greenville, SC

60. Big H Deli - Fairfield, CA

61. Golden Drops Café - Decatur, GA

62. Los Takitos Taco Shop - Palatine, IL

63. Kahuku Farms - Kahuku, HI

64. Nick's Grill - Pulaski, TN

65. Bistro 6050 - Chicago, IL ⧫

66. Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine - Fort Lauderdale, FL ⧫

67. POTs - Las Vegas, NV ⧫

68. Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, AZ

69. Tahini - San Diego, CA

70. The Modern Tea Room - Lancaster, CA

71. Lula Jane's - Waco, TX

72. Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - San Diego, CA ⧫

73. The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta, GA

74. Taste Community Restaurant - Fort Worth, TX

75. Pho Guys - Vista, CA ⧫

76. Momo Bowl - Apache Junction, AZ

77. Aviva by Kameel - Atlanta, GA ♥

78. Calabash Tea & Tonic - Washington DC

79. Rejoice Café - Tamarac, FL ⧫

80. Quixote Bakery Cafe - Richland Hills, TX

81. Monse Pupuseria - Colorado Springs, CO

82. Tony's Italian Delicatessen - Montgomery, TX ♥

83. Not Your Typical Deli - Gilbert, AZ

84. Spicy Bite - Milan, NM

85. Mi Ranchito Veracruz - North Hollywood, CA ⧫

86. Nini's Deli - Chicago, IL♥

87. The Crepe Shop - Chicago, IL ⧫

88. Ali'i Poke - Indianapolis, IN ⧫

89. Ekiben - Baltimore, MD

90. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar - Fort Worth, TX

91. Don Pollo Mexican Grill - West Valley City, UT

92. Diced Poke - Houston, TX

93. Butler's Pantry Breakfast - Stowe, VT ⧫

94. Empanada Kitchen - San Diego, CA

95. Tribute Coffee - Garden Grove, CA ⧫

96. The Rolling Pin Bakeshop - Denver, CO

97. Waffie - Baltimore, MD

98. Everyday Thai - Springfield, MO

99. Guy's For Lunch - Roseville, CA

100. Mariscos Jalisco - Pomona, CA

A heart symbol indicates the restaurant made the 2018 list. A diamond symbol means the spot offers pickup or delivery.

Check out the top SoCal spots of 2018 here.