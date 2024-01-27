A24's ‘A Lover's Series' hits AMC Theaters in February

Calling all moviegoers, and lovers, too -- A24 announced its movie line-up for February.

In collaboration with AMC Theatres, the company is offering single-day screenings of four of its most popular films. "A Lover's Series" will take place every Wednesday. All films are rated R and can be found below:

#1 -- Pearl: Played by Mia Goth, Pearl yearns for a life on her own. Trapped and secluded in a small farm, she finds her ambitions and temptations through bloody murder. The screening takes place Feb. 7.

#2 -- A Ghost Story: Nothing more romantic than a ghost story, right? A recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost revisits his wife, only to later find out he is stuck and forced to watch his life slip away. The screening takes place on Feb. 14.

#3 -- The Lobster: A recently dumped David, played by Colin Farrell, is forced to find love within 45 days to avoid turning to an animal of his choice. Upon going into hiding, David musters up the courage to run away. The screening takes place Feb. 21.

#4 -- The Lighthouse: Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the film explores the hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote New England Island. The screening takes place Feb. 28.

A24 is also offering free stickers and a month of AAA24, the entertainment company's subscription program that gives subscribers access to bonus content, screening tickets and more.

Tickets for A24's A Lover's Series can be purchased on the AMC Theatre website.