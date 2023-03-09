Abandoned Baby Found in Fullerton Service Station Bathroom Trash Can

An abandoned newborn baby found in a trash can in a restroom at a Fullerton gas station Thursday was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Fullerton Police Department officers responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. to the station in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue, near Euclid Street, regarding a possible abandoned newborn inside a restroom, said Sgt. Ryan O'Neil.

After finding the baby, officers began life-saving measures on the infant and called paramedics from the Fullerton Fire Department, who took the baby to a hospital,.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Under the state's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth. The law requires the baby to be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender sites designated by the county Board of Supervisors.

Detectives are investigating who and how the baby was abandoned.

Anyone with information about the abandoned infant was asked to call Detective Marcus Saenz at 714-738-5361. Anonymous calls can be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or sent to occrimestoppers.org.