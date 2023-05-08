2 Killed, 5 Wounded in Adelanto Birthday Party Shooting

Two people died and five were wounded when a birthday party turned violent in Southern California's high desert.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on the corner of Bartlett Avenue and Verbena Road in Adelanto. Then deceased were identifies as Maqwan Allen, from Rancho Cucamonga, and Derrick Irutingabo, from Arizona. Both were 20 years old.

The rest of the victims range in age from 14 to 40, according to police.

A neighbor, who wished only to be identified as Erica, said she was at the party for a woman’s 20th birthday for about an hour before going back home. There were some 30 people inside, and everyone seemed to be acting politely, Erica said.

She said one victim was shot in the head inside the apartment and at least one other victim was seen on the ground outside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

"It sounded like a bunch of fireworks, to be honest. That's how bad it was,” Erica said.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, two other victims drove a few miles from the scene and met with firefighters at the intersection of Bartlett and Pearmain street. One victim had to be airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.

Two other neighbors, Elizabeth Perez and a man who wished to be identified only as Jonathan, each said they’re considering moving their family away from the neighborhood following the shooting.

"It's scary. I have four little kids and anything could happen, like a lost bullet or something,” Perez said.

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Correction (May 8, 2023 at 9:38 p.m.): This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of wounded victims.