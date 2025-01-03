Riverside County authorities seek help to solve 2020 killings of 7 in Aguanga

Authorities in Riverside County are seeking help to solve the 2020 murders of seven people who were shot at a suspected illegal marijuana growing operation.

The killings occurred Sept. 7, 2020 in the community of Aguanga. The seven victims, most of whom were killed in their sleep, were discovered at a residence after what investigators said was likely a home invasion robbery.

More than 1,000 marijuana plants and hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana were found at the property.

"Over the past four years, multiple leads have been identified and followed up on by the investigative team," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident involving gang members of a Laotian descent from the San Diego area."

Anyone with information was asked to contact 951-955-2777 or vmmagana@riversidesheriff.org.