Air Force

Air Force Thunderbirds Will Perform a Friday Flyover in Los Angeles

The U.S. Air Force Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration squadron is scheduled to fly over LA early Friday afternoon

By Jonathan Lloyd

U.S. Air Force Photo/SSgt Ashley Corkins

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” perform a practice flyover for the Captain Marvel world premiere Mar. 4, 2019, Los Angeles.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A formation of six F16C/D Fighting Falcons will perform flyovers above Los Angeles and San Diego Friday in a tribute to hospital workers, first responders and others on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The U.S. Air Force Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration squadron is expected to fly over San Diego at about noon. The jets will be in the Los Angeles area at about 1:10 p.m.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds air commander ad leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resoles that honors those serving on the frontline in our fight against COVID-19.”

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Boyle Heights 10 hours ago

LAPD Releases Body Cam Video of Violent Boyle Heights Arrest

LA County 11 hours ago

LA County To Use Text Messages To Ensure Court Appearances

A detailed flight plan is expected to be released Thursday. 

Residents were advised to watch from home, avoiding visits to landmarks to avoid groups of people. 

The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have performed similar salute flyovers in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Chicago and other cities during the pandemic. 

"Operation America Strong" paired the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover over New York City on Tuesday

This article tagged under:

Air ForcecoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us