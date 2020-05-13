Air Force Thunderbirds Will Perform a Friday Flyover in Los Angeles

A formation of six F16C/D Fighting Falcons will perform flyovers above Los Angeles and San Diego Friday in a tribute to hospital workers, first responders and others on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Air Force Air Force’s Thunderbirds demonstration squadron is expected to fly over San Diego at about noon. The jets will be in the Los Angeles area at about 1:10 p.m.

“It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds air commander ad leader. “We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resoles that honors those serving on the frontline in our fight against COVID-19.”

A detailed flight plan is expected to be released Thursday.

Residents were advised to watch from home, avoiding visits to landmarks to avoid groups of people.

The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels have performed similar salute flyovers in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Chicago and other cities during the pandemic.

"Operation America Strong" paired the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover over New York City on Tuesday