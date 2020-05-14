Enormous Jets to Soar Over Hospitals in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

Two huge jets -- one used for freight transport and the other, for aerial refueling -- are scheduled to fly over medical centers in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Thursday as part of a thank-you to frontline health care workers amid the coronavirus emergency.

The 90-minute flyovers from March Air Reserve Base are slated to get underway about 1 p.m., involving a massive C-17 Globemaster III, which hauls cargo, and a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is an air-to-air refueling jet. Both planes and their crews -- all Air Force reservists -- are attached to the 452nd Air Mobility Wing.

FLYOVER UPDATE:

May 14, the 452AMW flys 2 flyovers for #AirForceSalutes portion of #AmericaStrong, honoring frontline workers. A C-17 & KC-135 will flyover locations as posted on the map. Feel free to share! Tag photos/videos: FB-Team March; IG @TeamMarchARB #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/LDsjUksb2M — March Air Res. Base (@March_ARB) May 13, 2020

"These flyovers incur no additional cost to the taxpayer," according to a Wing statement. "Residents in the areas should be able to see the KC-135 and the C-17 from the safety of their homes."

Under Federal Aviation Administration regulations, the heavy jets must stay a minimum of 1,000 feet above populated areas, but they generally fly higher than that for safety, according to military officials.

The flyovers are plotted to ensure the jets pass over the following 17 medical facilities:

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Corona Regional Medical Center

Desert Regional Medical Center

Inland Valley Regional Medical Center

Jerry Pettis Memorial VA Hospital

JFK Memorial Hospital

Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, in both Moreno Valley and Riverside

Lake Elsinore Family Care Center

Loma Linda Children's Hospital

Menifee Global Medical Center

Parkview Community Hospital

Rancho Springs Medical Center

Riverside Community Hospital

Riverside University Medical Center

San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital

The event is part of "Operation America Strong," which the U.S. Department of Defense authorized in April as a morale booster amid the virus crisis.

A view from the inside...thank YOU to all the frontline workers in the fight against #COVID19 #AmericaStrong #AirForceSalutes pic.twitter.com/wJ7xiOQzZa — March Air Res. Base (@March_ARB) May 13, 2020

In some locations, the military's aerobatics teams -- the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds -- are engaging in flyovers. The Thunderbirds will fly over San Diego and Los Angeles counties on Friday.

Deliveries of C-17s to the U.S Air Force have ended, but Boeing, which merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997, continued to manufacture the cargo transport aircraft for export customers -- the air forces of India, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, NATO Heavy Airlift Wing, and Kuwait. The final C-17 was completed in Long Beach and flown on 29 November 2015.

The KC-135 entered service with the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and is one of six military fixed-wing aircraft with over 50 years of continuous service. Studies have concluded that many of the aircraft could be flown until 2030, although maintenance costs have greatly increased. The KC-135 is to be partially replaced by the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus.

"Operation America Strong" paired the US Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds in a coordinated flyover over New York City on Tuesday

"I hope all residents who see or hear the flyover will turn their thoughts to the brave women and men serving to contain the coronavirus," Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez said. "Health care workers are risking their own safety, working night and day to treat and protect the rest of us. They deserve a hero's salute like this."