Airbnb planned to crack down on disruptive, unauthorized parties during the Fourth of July weekend across California, the home-sharing platform announced Monday.

The company said its officials are keeping a close eye on one-night and two-night reservations for entire home listings over the holiday weekend.

“Guests who can book local reservations will be required to attest that they understand Airbnb bans disruptive parties, and that they may be subject to suspension or removal from the platform if they break this rule,” the company said.

When Airbnb implemented a similar ban on its listed properties last year, there was a decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties, the company said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

During last year’s Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends, about 9,300 app users were blocked from booking entire homes for possibly planning illegal parties.

In case Airbnb does not filter bookings for holiday parties, the company said it’s working with law enforcement agencies through a “dedicated channel” while providing a “Neighborhood Support Line” for neighbors to report loud gatherings or events.