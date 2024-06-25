Red, white, and blue sky: Find daytime Fourth of July events around Southern California

What to Know Fourth of July 2024 is on Thursday, July 4

Patriotic bike parades roll in Long Beach and Pacific Palisades; Pacific Palisades also has a home decorating contest and the adorable Patriotic Pups

Fireworks will sparkle later in the evening, from Huntington Beach to Lancaster; find out where to go and if you'll need tickets now

There are those classic, oh-so-traditional Independence Day doings, the fireworks and nighttime concerts and evening barbecues that are synonymous with the July 4 holiday.

Then there is Independence Daytime, those earlier-in-the-day events that focus on parades, running events, and the sorts of pursuits that happen several hours before the pyrotechnics commence.

If you like your Fourth of July fun to begin soon after the sun rises, and, as importantly, you like it to concludes well before the sun sets, your town might have something sunny in store. Or you can take a peek at a few of the festive daytime to-dos set to nostalgic-up Southern California on Thursday, July 4.

Pacific Palisades: This community is a well-known nexus for all things Fourth — there are fireworks in the evening — but the daytime is bursting with cute happenings, including a house decorating contest, Patriotic Pups, Kids on Bikes, and the big parade.

Long Beach: The Great American Kids Bike Parade will roll near the ocean at the Granada Avenue boat launch ramp in Long Beach on the morning of Independence Day; "patriotic speeches and poems" will be read after the parade concludes.

Queen Mary: While watching the over-the-water fireworks is a tradition at this ticketed event, everything begins earlier in the afternoon at the Long Beach landmark, with music and games filling the celebratory schedule.

DTLA: For many cinephiles, July 4 must include a viewing of "JAWS" on the big screen (yep, the shark phenom takes place on the holiday). Alamo Drafthouse has an afternoon screening, complete with some "fin"-tastic surprises.

Catalina Island: Make for Avalon for not one but two charming parades on Fourth of July — both golf carts and dinghies will show their decorated spirit July 4.

Simi Valley: A daytime to-do featuring bingo, music, and activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Huntington Beach: This is also a huge-huge destination for fireworks fans, but the Surf City Run is a daytime must-do for many people, as is the cheerful daytime parade.

Newport Beach: The Old Glory Boat Parade, presented by the American Legion Yacht Club, has a stirring theme — "Stars, Stripes, and Sails" — and just-after-lunch start time (it's 1 p.m.).

Big Bear: The Independence Day Faire, a "pre-party" to the mountain town's fireworks show, includes a Kids Zone, shopping, and more; it's happening at the Big Bear Convention Center starting at 10 in the morning.