Fourth of July fireworks: Find the biggest spectaculars around Southern California

What to Know Fourth of July 2024 is Thursday, July 4

Huntington Beach's huge celebration is one of the largest on the West Coast

More water-close fireworks can be found in Long Beach and Marina del Rey, as well as other beach towns; some events are ticketed, so check ahead

Southern California's ethereal skies take on all sorts of pretty hues each night — our soft twilights and Golden Hour colors attest to that — but things take a turn for the wowza on July 4 each year.

That's because fireworks spectaculars dot our sizable region, and around 9 o'clock or 9:30 p.m., give or take a half hour or so, the pyrotechnics begin to dazzle.

That said, the parties often start early, well before sunset, so peruse the details you need to know, including when fireworks will begin, once you land on what you'd like to do.

Some things to know before you go to your chosen watch spot: Some July 4 events are ticketed, like the Hollywood Bowl and the LA Galaxy vs. LAFC game at Rose Bowl Stadium, and some are free.

Please check beforehand to find out if you'll need to purchase advance admission.

And while the dazzle of fireworks will dominate, drones, too, are having their day... or rather night. Gloria Molina Grand Park will not feature fireworks but will stage a large-scale drone show.

Check out some of the 2024 regional extravaganzas honoring the patriotic holiday now...

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium: A fanfest begins this much-anticipated match, with the fireworks shimmering above the celebrated Pasadena sporting venue as the evening's finale.

Long Beach: Enjoy a free view of the ocean-sparkly pyrotechnics from the waterfront; for activities, tunes, and more, be sure to buy a ticket to the Queen Mary party.

Queen Mary: A flyover of vintage aircraft from WWII is one stirring element of the Long Beach landmark's All-American Fourth of July; music and stay-over packages up the patriotic cheer.

Gloria Molina Grand Park: A Ferris wheel, games, crafts, and a mondo drone show mark "the largest free Fourth of July celebration on the West Coast." Note: There will be no fireworks.

Huntington Beach: "The largest Independence Day Celebration west of the Mississippi" is celebrating 120 years; the day-long to-do has a run, a parade, and more.

Marina del Rey: Longtime fans of this over-the-water extravaganza love to book a table at a marina-close restaurant.

Universal Studios Hollywood: The theme park will stage a "star-spangled celebration" on July 4, so stay for the show after you ride the rides, eat the treats, and take the world-famous tram.

Pacific Palisades: "The best day of the year in Pacific Palisades!" is how this much-adored event is billed, and it is no wonder; lots of daytime activities, including a bike ride, add flavor.

Hollywood Bowl: The beautiful shell will shimmer beneath the nightly fireworks show from July 2-4; celebrated crooner Harry Connick, Jr. is the headliner.

Fairplex in Pomona: Things will go colorfully "Kaboom!" at the fairgrounds when July 4 arrives with Tuff Truck in tow, food, entertainment, and the kaboom-y night-ending show.

Dodger Stadium: The Big Blue will play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Independence Day; stay for a sky show over the stadium after the final pitch.

Starlight Bowl in Burbank: Billy Nation pays tribute to the timeless tunes of Billy Joel at this July 4 concert, with fireworks wrapping up the "Piano Man"-inspired evening.

Lancaster: Head to the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center for a Presentation of Colors, motocross action, and a fireworks show; entry is free.

Disneyland Park: The Happiest Place on Earth has fireworks every night when conditions allow, but on July 4? The patriotic splendor at the Anaheim theme park reaches its celebratory zenith.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery: Cheer for "Rocky," that set-in-Philadelphia classic, at this Cinespia celebration; fireworks round out the night.

Six Flags Magic Mountain: Coca-Cola presents three nights of fireworks — July 4-6 — at the Valencia theme park; best viewing areas are listed on the Six Flags Magic Mountain site.

Knott's Berry Farm: Spending the day with Snoopy and friends at the Buena Park-based theme park? Be sure to make time to savor the sparkle later in the evening.

Catalina Island: The party is taking place over much of the holiday weekend — do check dates before catching the Catalina Express — in both Avalon, which will again welcome the USC Marching Band for some July 4 fun, and Two Harbors, where fireworks will twinkle on July 6.

Artesia: A golf scramble and parade are flowering earlier in the day, with evening fireworks upping the festive mood after the sun goes down.

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has a PDF round-up of more 2024 fireworks shows; check out the whole roster now for information on the La Puente, Westlake Village, Norwalk, and Altadena events, plus several others.

Note that some fireworks events on the LAFD list will happen in the evenings leading up to the Fourth of July; please double-check the date and details.

